COVID-19: Lagos discharges 93 more patients

Lagos State government has discharged 93 more COVID-19 patients from its various isolation facilities in the state to reunite with society.

This brings the total number of those that had been treated and discharged after a full recovery to 1,512.

The State Ministry of Health disclosed this on its official Twitter handle while giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the discharged patients were 16 females and 77 males, including 11 foreign nationals.

According to the ministry, the patients were 11 from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, eight from Eti-Osa (LandMark), nine from Onikan and seven from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centres.

“Today, 93 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 16 females & 77 males including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 11 from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa(LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from @LUTHofficial Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to #COVID19,” it said.

