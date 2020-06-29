COVID-19: 17 banks seek CBN approval to restructure 32,000 loans

Seventeen banks have approached the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), seeking regulatory backup to restructure over 32,000 loans for individuals and businesses impacted by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as at end of May 2020.

Deputy Governor of the Bank, Aishah Ahmad, said this volume of request represents 32.94 per cent of the total industry loan portfolio.

This is contained in the Central Bank of Nigeria Communique No. 130 of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting held on May 28, 2020, with Personal Statements of Members available on the bank’s website.

In her personal notes she said, “As at end-May 2020, staff reports indicate that 17 banks submitted requests to restructure over 32 thousand loans for individuals and businesses impacted by the pandemic, representing 32.94 per cent of the total industry loan portfolio, with the manufacturing and general commerce sectors constituting the bulk of the restructured facilities.”

Ahmad explained that the results from ongoing impact assessment of COVID-19 effects on impairment by banks indicate modest impact given regulatory policy measures already implemented, adding that these, coupled with close monitoring by authorities and enhanced risk management practices by financial institutions, would help to mitigate the emerging risks and preserve financial system stability.

She said the majority of the loans to be restructured were within the manufacturing and general commerce sectors.

However, Ahmed assured that even as the CBN monitors the potential risks to financial stability, it is gratifying that financial soundness indicators have remained strong, despite the headwinds and rapid expansion of credit.

She said gross credit increased by N3.0 trillion between end-May 2019 and end-April 2020, driven by the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio stood at 6.6 per cent at end April 2020, compared with 11.0 per cent at end April 2019, while other prudential ratios remain robust.

This resilience notwithstanding, the CBN deputy governor added that the industry remains exposed to shocks from spillover effects of the pandemic on macroeconomic conditions.

This underscores the importance of regulatory measures to mitigate the effects of the crisis, such as granting forbearance to banks to temporarily restructure loans for businesses and households most affected by COVID-19 and the Global Standing Instruction policy to limit NPLs.

CBN in March said it would allow lenders to give customers more time to repay loans and create a fund to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which triggered an oil price crash and weakened the currency.

Following from this, available information indicates that First City Monument Bank (FCMB) hinted in May that it was restructuring half of its loans, mainly involving the oil and retail sectors.

Before the pandemic, CBN bank forced banks to lend more in order to stimulate an economy mired in low growth.

Total loans grew from N3 trillion to N18.6 trillion over the last year ending in April, Ahmad said. The oil price crash also hurt energy companies, long the most favoured sector for bank loans.

In April, credit to the oil sector accounted for 26 per cent of all corporate loans, another MPC member, Adamu Lametek, said in the statement.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONDAY LINES: Ajimobi And Abuja’s One-Way Tickets

It will remain true forever that on the day of death, there is no medicine. Bolaji Tunji, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s spokesman, said his boss took all the precautions of these malevolent times: He washed his hands, watched his steps, wore face masks and stayed safe. Then a small plane came to pick him in Ibadan for a… Read Full Story

Over One Million Nigerians Enrolled For N-Power In 48 Hours

No fewer than one million Nigerians have so far enrolled for the N-Power programme in the last 48 hours… Read Full Story

Six-Year-Old Girl Raped To Death, Abandoned Inside Kaduna Mosque

Body of a six-year-old girl, Khadijah Ya’u allegedly raped to death by her captor(s) was found in a mosque located at New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in the Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State… Read Full Story

How To Avoid Sliding From Success To Failure

When former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Chukwuma Soludo, directed banks to shore up their capital base to N25 billion in 2006, Intercontinental Bank was one of those that had no problem complying. The bank had built such a solid reputation for itself that when it issued its initial public offer, it enjoyed good subscription… Read Full Story

AMCON Takes Over Assets Of Unicorn Place Over N1.3bn Debt

THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Ike Nwabuoku, the Chief Promoter of Unicorn Place & Leisure Services Limited over indebtedness of over N1.3billion… Read Full Story

APC NEC Meeting: Apologise, Stop Denying Your Wrong Deeds, PDP Tells Presidency

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flayed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for denying the use of the Federal Executive Council Chamber for partisan purposes like playing host to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

LAUTECH Resident Doctors Begin 5-Day Warning Strike Monday

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital chapter, has called on its members to embark on a five-day warning strike from Monday, June 29… Read Full Story

Buni’s Appointment Constitutional ― Giadom

Immediate past Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victor Giadom has dismissed views by some critics that the appointment of the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni as Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee was in breach of the party’s constitution… Read Full Story

Revenue Collection: Court Fixes July 6 For Borehole Drillers Case Against Oyo Govt, Consultant

Justice Lateef Ganiyu of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has fixed July 6, 2020, for hearing in a case filed by some aggrieved members of the Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners Practitioners (AWDROP) and Borehole Drilling Association of Nigeria (BODAN) against the Oyo State Government over the… Read Full Story

15 Things Effective Leaders Do With Extreme Consistency (II)

They understand that they are responsible for their success and that good luck is not something that magically happens. “Luck” is simply the result of hard work and identifying opportunities. They know that one must earn the right to be successful. Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill states, “You are the master of your destiny… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Killings In Akinyele

AKINYELE Local Government Area in Oyo State is fast becoming a slaughter slab for innocent citizens. In the last one month, five persons have been reportedly slain in cold blood in the area. Citizens Bello Barakat, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, Grace Oshiagwu, Mojeed Tirimisiyu and a yet to be identified young woman have all been… Read Full Story

Obafemi Awolowo And The Struggle Of The Middle Belt

A fortnight ago, a bill was proposed by Honourable Kpam Sokpo (PDP, Benue) for enshrining the Six Geopolitical Zones into law while renaming the North Central as “Middle Belt”. Knowing what we know, this bill is a rather tall order. But it raises issues that the educated public needs to understand. The peoples of the Middle Belt… Read Full Story