COVID-19: Lagos bans carnivals, concerts

Lagos State, on Friday, following the rising wave of COVID-19 virus in the state and in line with public health directives, announced the ban of concerts, carnivals and street parties in the state until further notice, declaring that all night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down.

The state government, while ordering that all schools in the state must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice, stressed that the midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government still remained in place, just as it said all places of worship, including churches, mosques, etc, must ensure that no gathering exceeded two hours, and also that no gathering exceeded 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu rolled out these directives in a statement made available to newsmen, just as he announced that all public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, were to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days, in the first instance.

The governor, who had been in isolation and receiving treatment for the virus, but now getting better, said in a statement entitled: “We cannot afford to relax the battle against COVID-19, urging that the responsibility lies with all Lagosians, “for the welfare and safety of all while we enjoy the festive season with friends and families.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, the new measure are as follows: “All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days– in the first instance.

“All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice. Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice.”

