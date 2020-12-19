20-year-old Urie Kethia emerges as ‘Most Beautiful Girl’ in Oyo

A 20-year-old Urie Kethia representing Ibadan North East has emerged the winner among over 500 ladies from various institutions and local governments in Oyo State who contested recently in the 3rd edition of “The Most Beautiful Girl” in the state.

The crowning of the queen and presentation of cash gifts worth N750,000 were followed after a careful and professional deliberations by the judges with compilations of votes, camp activities, drama presentation and the question and answering sessions.

Meanwhile, Jegede Kehinde representing Kajola was the 1st Runner-up and Udeh Stephanie representing Oriire emerged the 2nd Runner-up of the competition.

In her remark, Urie said ”I feel so great and overwhelmed winning the crown of the most beautiful girl in Oyo State because I believe that it is a lifetime achievement and a dream come true for me.”

”Everyone competes with a mindset of winning and this mindset was my drive. It kept me focused and thank God that I came out victorious, ” she added.

While speaking on the success of the occasion, the MBGOS creative director, Mr Robin Oyelami expressed his satisfaction with the programme saying ”the platform does not only showcase beauty, but it is also mixed with a blend of intelligence.

He assured that it will continue to be a platform that will gear service to humanity and how lives can be impacted positively in Oyo State.”

The grand finale held at Kakanfo Inn & Conference Centre and had the presence of top dignitaries across the state, some of which include members of the state assembly, local government chairmen and business tycoons.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE