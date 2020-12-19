2 allegedly shot to death by Amotekun operative in Ibadan

TWO persons were allegedly shot to death by an operative of the new security outfit, Amotekun, in Ibadan, Oyo State, last Thursday.

However, a statement by the Amotekun in the state denied its operative fired the gunshot.

Tribune Online gathered that the Amotekun personnel is also a member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

When contacted on the incident, the Commandant of Amotekun in the state, Colonel Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (retd), said there was a crisis in the community around Born Photo area/ Isale Osi, in which the OPC (Fasehun faction) was trying to deal with.

Colonel Olayanju (retd) said Amotekun was then invited to the area and its operatives went while returning from an operation where a Lebanese man was rescued from his abductors on December 15.

“By the time we got there, we saw that the OPC members and the hoodlums were already exchanging gunfire, but our operatives and Operation Burst were able to bring the situation under control. We arrested some suspects and handed them over to Operation Burst.

“After that had been settled, the hoodlums later gathered and attacked an OPC member, who is also a member of Amotekun in the area.

“In the earlier incident, while the exchange of gunshots was going on, one of the hoodlums had been hit; he, however, didn’t die at the spot. We learnt he later died at home.

“So the hoodlums regrouped and went to attack the OPC member, who is also an Amotekun operative in the area.

“He then called his OPC colleagues who came to his rescue. So there was no time Amotekun shot at anybody. We only met the hoodlums and OPC members exchanging gunfire when we got to the scene after we were invited and we brought about normalcy.

“It is so unfortunate that some media organisations published that an Amotekun operative shot and killed some people,” Colonel Olayanju said, just as he added that investigation was already ongoing to arrest the hoodlums.

While also speaking, the media consultant to Amotekun, Mr Yemi Ogunseye, said, “it must noted that the incident did not happen when the Amotekun operative was on official duty, so it would be unfair to say that Amotekun shot someone.

“We only responded to a distress call by members of the community when the hoodlums and OPC members were exchanging gunshots.”

