COVID-19: Kwara converts hajj camp into 600-bed isolation centre

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has converted the hajj camp in Ilorin, the state capital, into isolation centre for coronavirus patients in the state.

The governor, in his twitter handle on Tuesday night, said that the the isolation centre with 600-bed space would take care of the fallout from the ongoing contact tracing of COVID-19 patients.

His tweet reads:”No nation is sufficiently prepared for this pandemic but we all have to do what we can to fight it while we continue to improve on what we have everyday.

“This is exactly what we are doing in Kwara. We have successfully converted our hajj camp into a 600-bed isolation centre.”

