IG sets up panel to probe killing in Abia, redeploys Commissioner of Police

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Tuesday, condemned the misuse of firearms by a policeman at Ebem Ohafia area of Abia State last week Friday which led to the death of one Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

According to the statement, “the IGP equally condemns the resort to self-help by some people and the resultant arson and damage to government property and assets of the Nigeria Police Force.

It stated that following the development, the IGP has set-up a Special Investigation Panel headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Anthony Michael Ogbizi in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

According to it, the panel would review police actions and inactions before, during and after the death of Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi and the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police station and damage to property.

In addition, it stated that the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of Janet Agbede as the new Commissioner of Police, Abia State who is to take over rom Okon Ene who had been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

While condoling with the family and friends of Ifeanyi Arunsi, the IGP enjoined the people of Ebem Ohafia in Abia State not to take the laws into their own hands but rather to allow the course of justice to prevail at all times.