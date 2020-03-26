COVID-19: Kano shuts borders,to avoid inter-state movement from Friday 

Kano State government in its continuous effort of curtailing the possible spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has ordered the closure of all routes linking to the state from other parts of the country from today (Friday 27th March, by 12 midnight.)

This was just as the state government warned members of the public to stay away from markets unless for essential needs,”

However, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje reiterates that “This decision is hard, but absolutely necessary, as part of precautionary measures against the deadly COVID-19 possible spread. We urge Kano citizens and all other Nigerians to bear with this difficult situation.”

According to him, as from then, all movements coming in or out of the state are banned. This includes all kinds of movements through the borders of the state. Even those coming to Kano the through Domestic Wing of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) will remain at the airport, without getting entrance into the city.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Comrade Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, a copy made available on Thursday to pressmen said, Government, according to the governor would take all the necessary steps in making sure that the state is safeguarded against the deadly disease.

While borders would remain shut, according to the governor, the state would continue studying the situation and keep people abreast of any development.

His words “People must cooperate with health workers and all other stakeholders to make sure that our state is safe and the country in general.”

Social distancing, as advised by health workers, according to the governor, and the need to stay at home by all is an important aspect that should always be observed.

He added that handwashing with soap and running water or cleaning with sanitizer should always be observed by people, emphasising that, “All that health workers are doing is for the benefit of all, to have an improved healthy society with a healthy population.”

Governor reminded that civil servants who were ordered to stay away from offices were given that directive to allow them to stay at home for their safety and that of the society at large.

“We are therefore calling on people to keep on praying and make sure that they always abide by all the medical advice given by health workers,” he urged.

All agencies like Nigeria Police Force, Kano Command, Kano Roads Transport Authority (KAROTA), Hisbah among others, would see to the enforcement of this banning order.

And governor calls on the public to cooperate with the security agents.

