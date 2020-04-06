COVID-19: Kaduna House of Assembly donates April salary

Members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly have agreed to donate their April salaries to complement the state government efforts in sharing food items to the vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis ravaging the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen, in Kaduna on Monday, and signed by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Muktar Isah Hazo, said the 34 members have agreed to donate their April salary.

According to him, the donation was aimed at supporting the COVID-19 palliative measures going on in the state.

Full text of the statement read as follows :

“The 34 Members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly have agreed to donate their April 2020 salary to the state.

“The donation is aimed at supporting the COVID-19 palliative measures in the state.

“The donation, however, is to further support the state in sharing more food items to the most vulnerable in the state.

“The Speaker RT Hon Yusuf Zailani commended members for their sacrifice and urged the residents to keep social distance, wash their hands on running tap as they adhere to the guidelines” put in place by the Government towards controlling the spread of the virus.”

