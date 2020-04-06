COVID-19: Ogun records two new cases of patients without history of recent travels

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, disclosed that two new cases of coronavirus disease have been recorded in the state.

Abiodun said this while addressing newsmen on the update on the disease, adding that the two new cases are “significant” because they have no history of recent travel or contacts with any of the positive cases so far

The governor said the development had become a source of concern to government in its efforts to contain the virus.

He explained the two cases were from Obafemi Owode and in Yewa South Local Government areas of the state.

Governor Abiodun urged members of the public to adhere strictly to the issue of social distancing, washing of hands and personal hygiene to fight the scourge.

The governor added that the new cases had been admitted at one of the isolation centre in the state, while government would begin contact tracing of those who might had contacts with them.

He said: “I have an unpleasant news story to share with you today about COVID-19. The state has recorded two new case, one from Obafemi Owode and one from Yewa South.

“These new cases have no contact with the index case and three other cases that the state had recorded earlier. They have no recent travel history. This new cases have brought the number of cases in the state to six.

“It is important for us to protect ourselves from the disease. COVID-19 is real.”

Abiodun also announced that a special welfare package had been provided for health workers at the front line of fighting the disease

The governor said further,” Our health workers have demonstrated uncommon commitment, that is why we are providing a special front line special package for the health workers. It is a robust package. We must put them in our prayers.”