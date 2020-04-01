The Defence Headquarters, on Wednesday, raised the alarm over the circulation of malicious video clips against the members of the Armed Forces currently participating in the enforcement of the restriction orders of the Federal Government, to contain the further spreading of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) scourage in the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja on Wednesday, by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, members of the public were advised to disregard such video clips as they were old clips that happened between 2012 and 2013 respectively.

The statement declared that “the clips are being used by some mischievous elements to tarnish the image of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Those videos are misleading, as they are not related to the present military engagement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria towards the lockdown on COVID-19.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces sees those clips as calculated attempts to tarnish its professional integrity by some mischief-makers.”

According to the statement, “consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to state that the videos were old clips of past incidents that took place in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard those videos. It is the handwork of false news propagators. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains undaunted and would not be distracted

“Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is committed to performing its constitutional roles towards ensuring the protection of our territorial integrity and the lives and property of the general public.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE