COVID-19: Gombe to repatriate 11,700 Almajiri boys to their states of origin

The total number of 11,700 Almajiri boys and their Mallams have been identified in Gombe state and will soon be repatriated to their various states of origin in line with the decision of the 19 Northern States Governors to stop the Almajiri system in the region.

And to demonstrate its seriousness about the development, Gombe State Government has sent 700 of the Almajiris to their various states of origin across the 19 Northern states as it expects to receive its own indigenes from across the region.

While making clarifications on the development to Journalists in Gombe, shortly after the vehicles conveying the first batch of the Almajiri took off late Monday evening, State Commissioner for Education, Dr Habu Dahiru said that the state government is serious with the issue and will implement it fully.

Habu Dahiru said that the first batch of 700 Almajiris was been conveyed to their various states in the North in 60 buses accompanied by security personnel with manifests containing their information just as they were also given cover letters to the Ministry of Education in their respective states.

According to him, the decision of the government is informed by the collective agreement of the Northern Governors’ Forum that all Almajiris should be returned to their home states for better management.

He stressed that the 700 Almajiris were the first batch to leave the state while subsequently, other batches would follow as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state considering the unhealthy environment most of the boys are exposed to.

The Commissioner said that “We had a meeting with teachers of Islamic Almajiri schools in the state to let them know why the decision was taken. Primary to tertiary institutions are closed in the country as part of measures to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. and Almajiri schools cannot be an exception,”.

According to him, on Sunday, Nasarawa and Plateau States sent back the Almajiris who are Gombe state indigenes, studying in their states and they are presently being camped in order to ascertain their health status before sending them to reunite with their families.

Gombe State Coordinator of Better Education Service Delivery for All, (BESDA), Dr Abdullahi Bappah Garkuwa disclosed that the 700 represents the first batch from the over 11,000 Almajiris to be returned to their respective states of origin.

He added that all the 700 Almajiris on the first batch were duly profiled, screened and sanitized while their mode of transportation took cognisance of covid-19 protocols with each of the 60 buses carrying a maximum of 12 boys.

It is expected that as soon as the busses returned, the next batch will be conveyed in accordance with the strict observation of the preventive measures of COVID-19 pandemic in order to ensure that it is not transmitted to any of them while in transit.

Meanwhile, In an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Gombe state Government has placed restrictions on congregational gathering in Mosques across the state.

Also, the Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has also placed a ban on the operation of commercial motorcycle popularly called Achaba while Tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operators are allowed to carry only one adult passenger at a time.

Other approved additional measures put in place to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state with effect from 6 pm on (Monday), 27th April 2020 include that, All call to Muslim prayers are allowed ONLY to notify the faithful of the time for prayers and NOT for observing congregational prayers in the mosques.

The Governor also approved that All Muazzins ( persons responsible for calls to prayers) should clearly mention (in Arabic and local languages) that people should observe their prayers in their respective homes.

In line with provisions of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC), everyone is strongly advised to wear a face mask at all the time as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity.

It will be recalled that the state recorded an additional 5 positive cases in the state making the total of 35 positive cases as at Sunday, 26th April.

