COVID-19: Global Citizen, NSIA launch Nigeria Solidarity Fund

The Global Citizen of Nigeria and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority have launched a Solidarity Fund to cushion the aftermath effect of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Launching was made known to newsmen during the joint briefing by Global Citizen Nigeria and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority held yesterday via Zoom App.

Speaking at the event, The Chairman, Global Citizen Nigeria, Tunde Folawiyo expressed assurance to rebuild the country in achieving a responsive and resilient Nigeria after the pandemic through the Nigeria Solidarity Relief Fund.

The Chairman also pledged that the organisation will mobilize well-meaning Nigerians in the fight against the pandemic

Folawiyo stated that all hands must be on deck for Nigeria’s recovery from the disaster.

“Through the Nigeria Solidarity Relief Fund, together, and in solidarity, we will rebuild towards a more responsive and resilient Nigeria in the aftermath of this disaster.

“As we embark upon our work in Nigeria, Global Citizen will mobilize Nigerians, Nigerians in the diaspora, our global partners, together with the philanthropic and private sectors in our nation’s fight against COVID-19.

“Nigeria’s recovery from this deadly pandemic requires the commitment of each one of us” Tunde said.

Giving an overview of the Solidarity Fund, The Vice-Chairman, Global Citizen Nigeria, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede stated that the fund will focus on four key areas on vulnerable, healthcare, community and re-skilling.

Aigboje said that it will provide immediate and long-term support in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, he stated that the impact of the virus exceeded the health sector; hence, assured that the organization’s efforts will not be limited to the sector.

“This Fund, created by Nigerians for Nigeria, will target four core COVID-19 response, mitigation and recovery areas including:

Supporting the most vulnerable, Strengthening the domestic healthcare systems, Expanding access to rural and community focused universal healthcare, and Re-skilling and re-tooling for Nigeria’s Renaissance post-COVID-19.

“The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund is being established to provide immediate and long-term support in the fight against COVID-19.

“The COVID 19 pandemic manifests primarily as a global health challenge. It is clear however that its impact far exceeds the health sector. Our efforts, therefore, must not be limited to acute health response” He said.

The Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Mr Uche Orji expressed excitement towards the partnership as the pandemic has engendered social, health and economic stress on the country.

Uche stated that the Authority’s objective is to drive sustained economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians,

“The COVID- 19 pandemic has placed an unprecedented health, social and economic stress on our nation. We are thrilled to partner with Global Citizen in launching the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, as the Fund Manager.

“The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority’s mission is to drive sustained economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians, by enhancing the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure and providing stabilisation support in

times of economic stress” Uche stated.

The Chief Policy Officer, Global Citizen, Mr Michael Sheldrick noted that its involvement in establishing the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund alongside the NSIA directly aligns with our Nigeria policy direction for 2020 which seeks to mobilize funds and commitment to Nigeria’s most marginalised people.

Michael explained that Nigeria has a long history of active citizenship, a vibrant democracy, and a powerful pop culture; hence, fitting for Global Citizen movement.

