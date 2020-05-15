Warri prophet loses N2b case to Delta CP, DPO over fake miracles

An acclaimed cleric and founder of Light Way Ministries (also known as Last Bus Stop), Prophet Melody Adjija, has lost the bid to reverse the allegation of performing fake miracles in his church.

Prophet Adjija was arrested alongside a fake miracle agent by CSP Eyoh Anietie who was the then DPO of Nigeria Police Divisional Headquarters, Ebrumede, for staging fake miracles in 2019.

He was subsequently interrogated on video which got leaked to some online and social media prompting his seeking redress of N2 billion damage to his personality in the court of law.

The cleric, through his lawyer, Omemiroro Ogedegbe Esq, had filed the case against the Delta State Commissioner of Police and the former DPO, CSP Anietie at the high court.

He prayed the court to sanction the police for allowing the confessional video to be published, arguing that the Police lacked the powers to video suspects while extracting confessional statements from them.

But on Thursday, the State’s High Court 2 sitting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, struck out the case and the N2 billion damage prayed at the court.

Counsel to the CP and DPO, DSP Sunny Irabor, insisted that the Police had the powers to video suspects while taking statements from them in line with Section 15 (Subsection 4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act,2015.

Section 15 (Subsection 4 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act,2015 reads thus, “Where a suspect, who is arrested without a warrant volunteers to make a confessional statement, the Police shall ensure that the making and taking of the statement shall be in writing and may be recorded electronically on a retrievable video compact disc or such other audiovisual means.”

DSP Irabor also, among others, argued that the former DPO lost his mobile phone, which was alleged to have been used for the filming of the prophet’s confession.

He noted that the said DPO made a complaint to that effect before the said publication of the video which same was entered as an exhibit at the trial.

DSP Irabor, therefore, prayed the Court to dismiss the cleric’s application against the Police.

Delivering judgment in the case with Suit No: EHC/M/64/2019, the High Court 2 presided over by Chief Judge Mudainohwo ruled that the prophet’s application was “frivolous” and “lacking in merit,” dismissing same in its entirety.

The Chief Judge held that the filming of the applicant was in line with Section 15 (Subsection 4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Counsel to the Prophet, Mr Ogedegbe Esq., confirmed that the case was struck out in favour of the Police.

The applicant, Prophet Adjija, it will be recalled, was arrested with fake miracle agent in 2019 after which the cleric confessed and admitted to being a fake prophet deceiving people.

In the video which went viral, he allegedly admitted paying fake miracles agents N5, 000 each to stage-manage fake miracles in his church located at Enerhen Road in Warri, Delta State.

