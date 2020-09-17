COVID-19: Elderly people need support more than ever

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) says that elderly people need support now more than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

The University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan chapter of the association said this during a free-medical outreach programme and provision of palliatives for aged residents of Oje area of the city as well as distribution of face masks to Oje market traders.

The medical outreach was organised by the association as part of its yearly charity exercise to commemorate its Annual General Week with the theme ‘Science and Mis-Science of COVID-19’.

The chairman of the association, Dr Dare Olulana, decried poor access to basic medical care, including mental health checks for elderly people in Nigeria, and asked that the care of senior citizens be prioritised as they are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

He declared: “We are here today to inform them that the COVID-19 battle is far from being won and they still need to be very careful and take all necessary precautionary measures. Coronavirus can be lethal to the older population, especially, those with underlying health conditions. We want them to know what they can do to protect themselves and also give them some food items and drugs to support their immune system.”

He also appealed to the Federal Government to prioritise the care and welfare of the elderly.

“Some of them are really destitute, some having no one to care for them. Some of them have been thrown out of their homes and labelled as witches and wizards. As a society, we should do better for our senior population,” he said.

Founder of Brain Health Initiative, Nigeria, Dr Temitope Farombi, stated that some of the benefactors of the medical outreach had been adopted by Brain Health Initiative, Nigeria to take care of their medical conditions.

Dr Abimbola Obimakinde and Dr Temitope Ilori, both family health physicians, urged the traders to take the pandemic more seriously, wear their face masks, regularly wash their hands and maintain social distancing as they continue in their trade.

Babaloja of Oje Market, Chief Saliu Delesolu, appreciated the support by the doctors and asked that the traders further enlighten others in the market how best they can protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We May End Up Without A Country, Gen Akinrinade Warns Buhari

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Alani Akinrinade has told President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the restructuring of Nigeria now otherwise there may soon be no country.

Oyo Tertiary Institutions Reopen September 28, Primary, Secondary Schools To Run Shifts

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde has approved the reopening of all tertiary institutions in the state for regular academic activities from September 28.

Endure Pains Of Hike In Petrol Price, Electricity Tariffs Now And Enjoy Later, APC Tells Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has admitted that the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariffs were a serious financial burden on Nigerians.

BREAKING: We May Prosecute Perpetrators Of Violence During Edo, Ondo Polls Under International Law, Says Britain

The United Kingdom on Tuesday warned those who plan to cause violence during the Edo and Ondo State governorship elections, saying it may impose travel restrictions on the perpetrators and prosecute them under international law.

Presidency’s Reaction To Our Intervention Disappointing, Say Afenifere, NEF, Ohanaeze, PANDEF, MBF

NIGERIAN leaders and elders under the aegis of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere; Northern Elders Forum (NEF); Ohanaeze Ndi’gbo, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle-Belt Forum (MBF), on Monday described as “deeply disappointing and worrying” the way the presidency chose to react to the pieces of advice offered by the groups and former President Olusegun Obasanjo on better ways to move the country forward.

Soyinka Backs Obasanjo, Says Nigeria Now More Divided Under Buhari

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has backed claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying Nigeria is presently more divided under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.