COVID-19: Edo concludes first dose exercise Friday

‘Suyi Ayodele | Benin City

The Edo State government has disclosed plans to conclude the administration of the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first phase of the vaccination exercise on May 14.

The government, therefore, urged residents to avail themselves of the opportunity of the ongoing vaccination exercise and get inoculated against the deadly virus.

The state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City on Monday, said the second dose vaccination exercise would commence in June.

Obi said the state had so far vaccinated over 35, 340 people across the 18 local government areas, including health workers, strategic leaders and other frontline workers.

The Incident Manager, who restated the need for the elderly, health workers and other eligible members of the public to get vaccinated, said only those who received the first dose would have an opportunity for the second dose.

“Edo State is rounding off the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination exercise between today, Monday, May 10 and May 14, 2021. Any eligible member of the public who fails to get vaccinated in the first dose will not be vaccinated in the second dose exercise and would have to wait for another stock of vaccines from the Federal Government.

“We urge all residents, including the elderly, health workers and other eligible persons for the first phase vaccination exercise to take opportunity of the ongoing exercise to get themselves and their loved ones protected against the virus as government intensifies efforts to achieve herd immunity through the vaccination exercise,” Obi stressed.

He reassured that the government would continue to step up measures to contain the pandemic and protect citizens, noting that there was need for all residents to comply with preventive protocols to ensure that government totally ends the pandemic in the state.

He further disclosed that the state, in the last 72 hours, collected 428 samples and recorded one new case, one recovery and zero death, with five active cases that were being managed at various isolation and treatment facilities in the state.

