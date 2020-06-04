BREAKING: Former Ondo governor, Olumilua, dies at 80

Former governor of old Ondo State, Chief Bamidele Olumilua is dead.

Olumilua, who was governor between 1992 and 1993 died at the age of 80 in the early hours of Thursday.

His eldest son and Commissioner for Information in Ekiti State, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua confirmed that his father died in his country home, Ikere-Ekiti.

Details later…

