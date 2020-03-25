COVID-19: Crescent University engages students online

In furtherance of adherence to government’s directives on social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the vice-chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Professor Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, has directed all lecturers to maximise the use of the institution’s online learning platform.

He gave this directive so that students of the prestigious institution would not stay idle in their various homes until resumption, which remains indefinite.

The universities’ authorities had asked students and staff to vacate the campus last weekend until further notice while all physical academic activities, including part-time examinations, were also suspended indefinitely.

In a memo circulated on the university’s WhatsApp platform, the Head of Information and Project Management Unit, Mr Ibrahim Awinle, said, “In a bid to continue to engage our students during this period and afterwards, the vice-chancellor has directed that we maximise our online learning platform.”

Awinle urged lecturers to complete the Google forms “and assigned course lists to the link within 36 hours”. This he said is in line with global best practices.

