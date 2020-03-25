COVID-19: NITDA alerts Nigerians on fake websites pledging FG grants

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has alerted Nigerians on the existence of fraudulent websites trying to capitalise on the Covid-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

In NITDA’s efforts at ensuring safe and secure Nigerian cyberspace, the Agency’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT) identified a number of websites using various phishing tricks to attract Internet users.

According to a statement issued Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs & External Relations of NITDA, “one of such tricks is misinforming the public that Federal Government has ordered weekly payment of allowances to all citizens above the age of 18 for observing the ‘Stay At Home’ directive. It then requires the user to complete an online form with the personal information including bank details for the payment to be effected”.

“While NITDA is doing everything possible to shut down the websites identified as well as sanction those behind them, we call on the general public to disregard and report any such websites to the Agency for necessary action”, the statement added.

As a general precautionary measure, NITDA advised the public and internet users “not to give out their personal information to anyone online, avoid clicking unknown links, disregard offers requesting for their bank details, and know what to do when they become victims of cybercrime”

“The Agency calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its efforts at containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country. We are all encouraged to strictly adhere to recommendations given by health experts, and follow updates from relevant agencies handling this outbreak”, the statement noted.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

VIDEO: Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to a release by the Bauchi State government, signed by Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gididado. The statement made public on Tuesday contained that, “this is to inform the general public that the result of the six… See the video

Lagos Markets To Shut Down On Friday

Lagos markets, offices, showrooms, and warehouses operating under the umbrella of Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, will shut down, on Friday, over the raging coronavirus epidemic. In a statement issued this morning and signed by Comrade Christopher Okpala and Comrade… Read full story

FG Alerts Nigerians On Existence Of Coronavirus Ransomware

The Federal Government has alerted Nigerians to the existence of an Android-based malicious and fraudulent Coronavirus Ransomware Application, which claims to provide updates on the virus and infections near the user. In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji… Read full story

COVID-19: Osun Senator Goes Into Self-Isolation After Returning From Trip To UK

As the global community battle to contain the spread of covid-19, the lawmaker, representing Osun Central Senatorial District in National Assembly, Senator Ajibola Basiru had gone into self-isolation after a trip to the United Kingdom. Basiru in his tweet handle was reacting to the letter forwarded to the leadership of… Read full story

Buhari Expresses Grief Over Killing Of Soldiers

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, expressed “profound grief and sorrow’’ over the loss of soldiers who were ambushed by terrorists in Gorgi Village, Borno State. A statement issued in Abuja by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said… Read full story

Alaafin Repays Afe Babalola In His Own Coin

SOME of the hitherto unknown details of the celebrated 1988 Aare Ona Kakanfo case came to the fore in Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, last weekend. The setting was the commissioning of the 16 newly installed Dialysis machines, a Blood Bank in the university’s 400-bed Multi-system Hospital, a Helipad and… Read full story