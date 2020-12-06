COVID-19 can be likened to one of the tribulations Jesus spoke about ― Clergyman

A clergyman and peace leadership advocate, Dr. Ofonime-Emmanuel Bassey has likened COVID-19 to one of the tribulations Jesus Christ warned believers of.

Speaking during a programme, Leaders Viewpoint organized by Coalition of Clergy International, Bassey charged Christians around the world to be of good cheers as the world keeps up fight to kick out COVID-19.

Bassey emphasized the need for Christians to not get discouraged and weary at this trying time but instead harness the time to understand and execute the assignment expected of them.

“As Christians, we must hold on to the word of our Lord Jesus Christ. That in the midst of all tribulations, I see COVID-19 as one of those tribulations that is here for us to witness to handle and to overcome. Why? Because our master has given us the assurance that we would overcome. Especially the part that commands us and encourages us to be of good cheers. That is one aspect of the scripture that keeps me going as a person. I want all of us to buy into it, key into, live with it: be of good cheers.

“Don’t allow any threat from the pit of hell to discourage you about life and the ministry that God has given to you. In the midst of this tribulation, there is something you have to do. We must not allow the tribulation to make us weary and discourage us from the assignment God has given to us. We must ask God: what is the assignment for the moment? What do you want me to do, Lord? This would help to keep us alive, keep our faith alive, keep us going,” he said.

When asked what young ministers of today need to do to scale up their ministries, he highlighted responsibility as a key factor, stating that ministry is not a call to title but a call to serve.

He also admonished young ministers to keep their learning zeal on, emphasizing that learning does not stop in bible colleges but beyond.

His words: “Every opportunity you have to learn, learn well and learn fast. And when it comes to learning, it is not about academics. A lot of people believe that going to bible college and graduating is enough to do ministry. That is just an introduction to ministry. Ministry is practical, it is not an academic exercise. Keep learning till you return to the father. Don’t miss workshops, seminars, interviews, discussions, read biographies, learn how people fail and succeed, learn from people, keep learning, keep understudying.”

