Antar, Nkechi Blessing, others endorsed as Naira Million lottery ambassadors

It was a thrilling evening in Ikeja, Lagos, as A-list actors were endorsed as brand ambassadors of an online lottery company, Naira Million which aims to empower Nigerians to become millionaires.

Funsho Adeolu, Kunle Afod, Abiola Adebayo, Nkechi Blessing, Kemi Korede, Antar Laniyan, Kazeem Abimbola and actor-cum-musician Alaba Ultimate were all endorsed to become the face of Naira Million Lottery.

Speaking on the endorsement, movie actor and director, Kunle Afod said the online lottery scheme would take a lot of youths out of poverty. He said Naira Million lottery is unique in that it does not put undue pressure on people.

Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo said the year has been tough for many, including the entertainment industry and a scheme like this deserved to be supported as “it is in tandem with my dreams to give back to society”.

The CEO/Founder of Naira Million Lottery, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, said the venture was inspired by the need to redefine the industry and make people play the game responsibly.

He said: “We know most of our youths are looking for alternative ways of making money and not just the youths, everybody.”

“We know there are a lot of lottery platforms and sport betting in Nigeria, we want to redefine the Industry and make people play this game responsibly instead of being addicted to gambling.

“There are other ways of making money from the lottery. This is why we run the draw one a week with as little as N100 and they can win millions per week,” Olanrewaju added.

“The uniqueness about Naira Million is our style, we don’t want the lottery to be for a certain group of people; we want it to be accessible to everybody. You can be a student and afford N100 and you can be working and still play.

“Other betting companies run from 1 up to 99 with a very small odd, we are running 1 to 59 and with just N100, people can win millions weekly. Naira Million is suited in a way that you won’t be addicted to it.

“We just want to redistribute wealth. A great percentage of the ticket sales go back to the people. In that way, we are sure that we will be making millionaires every week.”

Newly endorsed brand ambassadors of Naira Millions, Antar Laniyan, Funso Adeolu, and Nkechi Blessing performed the first task by rolling the machine that picked the first six numbers for the raffle draw.

