JUST IN: INEC declares Zamfara by-election inconclusive, 2 Adhoc staff missing

The Bakura local government house of assembly by election in Zamfara State has been declared inconclusive by the independent Electoral Commission (INEC) even as two ad-hoc staff of the commission were declared missing in the state.

As at the time of filing this report, their whereabouts was still unknown as disclosed by the INEC in the state.

The returning Officer for the by election, Professor Ibrahim Magawata who addressed newsmen in the early hours of Sunday said, the election results of some polling units in Bakura ward have been cancelled.

According to Professor Magawata,those cancelled poling units have a total number of 11,429 votes.

The PDP candidate, Alhaji Ibrahim Tudu has scored the total number of 18645 votes, while the APC candidate, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji scored 16464 votes so far in the by election conducted on Saturday in the state.

It was gathered that a new date would be announce to conclude the inconclusive by-election in the state.

