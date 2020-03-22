COVID-19: Bauchi orders immediate closure of schools across state

Bauchi State government has ordered for the immediate closure of all schools across the state with effect from Monday 23 as part of the measures against the spread of Lassa fever and Coronavirus in the state.

The announcement was made by the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, while addressing Newsmen on the outcome of the Stakeholders Engagement and Update Meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Government House Bauchi on Sunday.

The governor said that with the rampaging spread of the coronavirus the state government deemed it absolutely necessary to hold the stakeholders meeting with a view to ensure that the disease was kept out of the state.

He noted that the stakeholders during the meeting agreed that henceforth, restrictions should be observed in all religious gatherings with not more than 50 people in attendance at the same time in order to ensure the safety of the people.

Bala Mohammed said: “You can see that we have a new style of leadership of governance in Bauchi State, these are the natural leaders, we are here to discuss on the implications of both medical and economic consequences of Coronavirus and to discuss on the issue of public gatherings as pronounced by other states.”

The governor added, “Some of our resolutions is that restrictions should be observed in all religious gatherings with not more than 50 people to be gathered for any religious congregation at the same time.”

The governor then enjoined citizens of the state to seek God’s forgiveness by deepening prayers to avert the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the state stressing that there is nothing God cannot do.

Bala Mohammed also said that a high powered committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the State Deputy Governor, Sen Baba Tela, to provide the necessary information on preventive measures against Lassa fever, Coronavirus and other communicable diseases.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Sen Baba Tela, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly and his Deputy, Abubakar Suleiman, Danlami Ahmed Kawule respectively, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sabiu Baba, State Chief Judge, Rabi Talatu Umar, State Grand Khadi, Dahiru Ningi, Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu and the Emirs of Bauchi, Misau, Ningi and Dass.

Others were the State Commissioners, Heads of Security Agencies of Nigerian Army, DSS, Police, NSCDC, members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Religious and Community leaders among others as contained in a statement by Lawal Muazu Bauchi S. A New Media to the Governor.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE