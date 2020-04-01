COVID-19: African Hall of Fame Awards postponed

The Africa Hall of Fame Awards, (AHFA), an event earlier scheduled to hold this month has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

Chairman of the Awards, Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye, approved the indefinite postponement according to a statement signed by the CEO of Africa Hall of Fame Awards, Mr Rupert Ojenuwa and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

The statement read: “This is to, with regret but a sincere sense of responsibility, announce the inevitable postponement of the African Hall of Fame Awards scheduled to hold in April because of the apparent reason of the COVID-19 pandemic which has equally forced every other events across the world postponed in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and save our world.

“While we regret any inconveniences this might cause all invitees, we urge you to stay safe by following religiously all the preventive medical measures and prescriptions against the pandemic. We also pray that the Lord Almighty will protect and preserve our world from every evil that rears its ugly head and earnestly give the medical experts tirelessly working on finding a permanent and potent cure for the COVID-19 pandemic an urgent breakthrough.

“We equally assure Nigerians and our highly esteemed awardees that a new date will be announced once the COVID-19 pandemic has been successfully put behind us.”

The AHFA is an initiative of the Hall of Grace Magazine whose publisher and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is Delta State-born banker and journalist, Mr Ojenuwa, before the Ooni was bought into the project having discovered its importance in encouraging selfless, meritorious and enduring service to humanity being rendered by special Nigerians to ensure that the nation becomes a better environment for all.

