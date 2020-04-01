COVID-19: Ondo closes borders, declares three-day fasting, prayer

The Ondo State government on Wednesday announced the closure of land and sea routes with its neig­hbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Ko­gi, Edo as well as Ogun State to check the spread of coronavirus into the state.

The state also decla­red a three-day period of fasting and prayers commencing from Th­ursday, 2nd to Satur­day, 4th April for Ondo State and the co­untry to seek the face of God over the pandemic.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the measures was necessary because of the recent developments on the spread of coronavirus.

The state has remained one of the states in the country without a single record of COVID-19 and the steps were taken to prevent the spread from other neighbouring states.

The statement stated that “having observed the trend in respect of COVID-19 and the pos­sibility of its unde­terminable spread, the government of Ondo State has ordered the closure of its borders with the neig­hbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Ko­gi, Edo and Elefon, our coastal border with Ogun which in the recent past, has witnessed heavy human traffic from Lagos and Ogun.

“This order prohibits inter-state travels into the state and takes effect from 6.­00 pm on Thursday, 2nd April, 2020.

“Secu­rity operatives, as well as monitoring te­ams, have been put on the alert to enforce this order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID­-19 incursion into Ondo State.”

Ojogo also noted that “to His Glory, Ondo State has remained one of the states in the country without a single confirmed ca­se of COVID-19. This is an uncommon grace government and ind­eed, the people must not take for granted.

“As a way of thanking God and seeking His face for this immea­surable grace and co­ntinuous favour, gov­ernment hereby decla­res a 3-day period of fasting and prayers commencing from Th­ursday, 2nd to Satur­day, 4th April for Ondo State and the co­untry at large.

“Government, therefore, urges the good peo­ple of Ondo State to use this period to stand firm in prayers and remain inexora­ble in His praise as mankind faces this pandemic”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Testing Kits Heading To Britain Contaminated With Coronavirus

Testing kits that are due to arrive in Britain were found to have been contaminated with coronavirus, according to reports. The government claims there is currently a capacity to carry out 11,000 tests a day, while the aim is to carry out 25,000 tests per day by mid-April… Read full story

The photographs of President Muhammadu Buhari washing his hands as a precaution against contracting the coronavirus was on Tuesday, March 31, released by the Presidency with him standing inside a restroom that has a gold-plated tap. Apparently taken inside Aso Rock, the president was seen standing inside… Read full article with pictures

COVID-19: The Worst Is Yet To Occur In Africa, Say Obasanjo, Mbeki, Chissano, Kufuor, Other Leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and 11 other former presidents and prime minister in Africa on Tuesday called for effective regional cooperation and an emergency plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the continent. They also said the epidemiological progression in already affected areas has… Read full story

COVID-19: FG To Reach 11m Nigerians With Palliatives

About 11 million Nigerians are to benefit from the Federal Government’s palliatives to help them to mitigate the adverse effects of the measures imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. A member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs… Read full story

COVID-19: Buhari Gives NCDC Two Weeks To Locate 5,000 Contacts

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) two weeks to effectively locate about 5,000 contacts of COVID-19 across the country. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 also revealed on Tuesday that Nigeria is very short of ventilators required for the treatment and handling… Read full story

COVID-19: How We Have Been Coping With Lockdown, Nigerian Women Speak

Dupe Ajisegbede, CEO Dimples Fasion Et al: My strategy is to work from home. My husband had decided that the kids were not going out at all in this season, but because we are aware that children have a short attention span, we agreed to take them out shopping with us for food items, on the condition that they won’t come out… Read full story