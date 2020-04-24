COVID-19: Adamawa records first index case, lockdown state for  two weeks

The Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a lockdown throughout the State for another period of fourteen (14) days with effect from midnight Friday, April 24th 2020 and to end on Friday midnight 8th May 2020.

Governor who through his Director of Communication and Media, Mr Solomon Kumangar in a Press Statement said the decision but has to be reached because of the First COVID-19 index case recorded in the State through a returnee from Kano.

According to the statement, the State Government is therefore left with no option than to lockdown in the overall interest of saving lives and to contain the spread.

The Press Statement said Government has successfully commenced contacts tracing and testing which will be followed by isolation and treatment of positive cases.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri appeals for the cooperation and understanding of the people, insisting that despite the hardship this will entail, there is no alternative to the latest lockdown, in view of the fact that COVID-19 which has no cure, is spreading like a wildfire in the dry season, throughout the country.

“Movement and gatherings in whatever form are prohibited throughout the period, except for those on verifiable essential duty such as Security, Media, Health and Water Board Personnel, while Financial Institutions like Banks, will operate skeletal services. Others in this category include pharmaceuticals, and those selling food items only.

“Government will not allow the irresponsibility of a few to lead to the death of many. It, however, appeals to citizens to embrace the rudiments of basic hygiene like regular handwashing with soap, sanitizers were obtainable, social distancing and use of face masks.

“In furtherance of the Executive Order backing this lockdown, a mobile court will be set-up to try and prosecute offenders.” The statement read.

According to Governor Fintiri, “we must all act together and willingly give up our personal freedom in exchange for our collective survival from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pains we must all endure are only the unintended consequences of Government’s commitment to save the lives of every citizen”

