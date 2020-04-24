COVID 19: Nigerian entertainment stakeholders/entrepreneurs unite, donate to Nigerians 

Nigerian entertainment entrepreneurs and renowned business investors have risen to answer the cry of hunger and penury in the nation; an eerie child birthed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic, which struck the country hard and in rough times, coerced the government to declare a complete lockdown in most parts of the country, leaving a good number of citizens jobless and devoid of any source of income to live by.

While the government continues to battle the situation, some of these individuals including celebrities, influencers and entrepreneurs have begun donations of relief materials including foodstuff, toiletries, hand sanitizers, masks, hand gloves and other essentials like money which are disseminated to people in affected areas both physically and digitally.

Some of these philanthropists include music guru and owner of Mavin records Michael Collins alias Don Jazzy, who from the onset of the lockdown, doled out large sums of money to the masses on social media platforms; Williams Uchemba, a popular actor, who provided relief materials of foodstuff to communities in Lagos State; Actress, Tonto Dike who distributed food to the hungry in Abuja.

Also, Tony Elumelu’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) has joined in the fight, donating the sum of fourteen million naira to the cause championed by these entertainment personalities. Other entrepreneurs such the CEO of Chiji14 exchange, Odum Chijioke, Instagram influencer Tunde Ednut and a host of others have taken the crusade to Instagram where they constantly give out substantial amount of money to indiduals online to alleviate the pangs of the pandemic.