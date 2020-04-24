COVID 19: Nigerian entertainment stakeholders/entrepreneurs unite, donate to Nigerians
Nigerian entertainment entrepreneurs and renowned business investors have risen to answer the cry of hunger and penury in the nation; an eerie child birthed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic, which struck the country hard and in rough times, coerced the government to declare a complete lockdown in most parts of the country, leaving a good number of citizens jobless and devoid of any source of income to live by.
While the government continues to battle the situation, some of these individuals including celebrities, influencers and entrepreneurs have begun donations of relief materials including foodstuff, toiletries, hand sanitizers, masks, hand gloves and other essentials like money which are disseminated to people in affected areas both physically and digitally.
ALSO READ: IG sanctions two policemen for fighting on duty in Edo
Some of these philanthropists include music guru and owner of Mavin records Michael Collins alias Don Jazzy, who from the onset of the lockdown, doled out large sums of money to the masses on social media platforms; Williams Uchemba, a popular actor, who provided relief materials of foodstuff to communities in Lagos State; Actress, Tonto Dike who distributed food to the hungry in Abuja.
Also, Tony Elumelu’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) has joined in the fight, donating the sum of fourteen million naira to the cause championed by these entertainment personalities. Other entrepreneurs such the CEO of Chiji14 exchange, Odum Chijioke, Instagram influencer Tunde Ednut and a host of others have taken the crusade to Instagram where they constantly give out substantial amount of money to indiduals online to alleviate the pangs of the pandemic.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
Britain Injects Two Persons As COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Begins
The first human trial in Europe of a coronavirus vaccine has begun in Oxford, Britain. Two volunteers were injected, the first of more than 800 people recruited for the study… Read full story
COVID-19: South-West Governors Shift Enforcement Date For Use Of Face Mask ToMay 1
Ondo State government on Thursday said governors of the South-West states had extended the deadline for the compulsory use of face masks by one week… Read full story
COVID-19: Bauchi Bans Almajiri System, Commercial Motorcycles, Suspends Ramadan Tafsir, Congregational Prayers
Bauchi State government has joined other states by banning the Almajiri system across the state just as it also placed a ban on the operation of commercial motorcycle popularly called Achaba… Read full story
We Have Reports That Some COVID-19 Patients In Abuja Now Treat Themselves At Home, Says FCT Minister
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, has disclosed that the FCT authorities have got reports that some people who are suspected to be positive for coronavirus now treat themselves at home instead of going to isolation centres.,. Read full story
EDITORIAL: NASS’ Verdict On SIP
RECENTLY, the leadership of the National Assembly faulted the manner in which the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Federal Government was being implemented. Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, a… Read full story
WHO Alerts On Cyber Attacks, Calls For Vigilance
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has seen a dramatic increase in the number of cyber attacks directed at its staff members and email scams targeting at the public since the start of COVID-19 pandemic… Read
UN Agency Calls For $1 Trn Developing World Debt Write-Off
The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday that around one trillion dollars of debt owed by developing countries would be cancelled under a proposed global deal… Read full story
COVID-19: Between Lockdown, Hunger And Insecurity
As at April 22, 2020, 873 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). 197 persons had been discharged, while 28 deaths had been recorded. Lagos currently has the highest figure of confirmed cases with 504 patients, FCT has 119 patients, while Kano has 73 patients… Read full story
How Coronavirus Has Changed Ramadan For Muslims This Year
TODAY (Friday) marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan for many Muslims. But with so many places of worship closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday will be a bit different this year… Read full story