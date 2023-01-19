Court warns Lagos govt over contempt on market demolition

Justice Lateefat Atinuke Oluyemi of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has warned the state government and others against their defiant to a valid court order stopping them from further action on demolition of 795 shops in Alaba section of Mile 12 market.

Justice Oluyemi had on January 11, ordered parties in the suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Orirere Commodity Leaders and Traders Association to maintain status quo ante, restraining respondents from further action on the land.

The Plaintiff aside Incorporated Trustees of Orirere Commodity Leaders and Traders Association are: Yeye Precious Modupe Ojo, Alhaji Akinwale Jimoh and Babatunde Adetula instituted the suit against the Lagos State government.

The defendants in the suit are Kosofe Local Government/Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Area, Dr. Chris Onyekachi; Total Value Integrated Services Limited, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice,

Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development as first to fifth respondents respectively

However, at the resumed hearing, Mr. Gbolahan Quadri informed the court that, despite the subsisting order, the respondents were still constructing on the land known has Alaba Section, Mile 12 Market, Ikosi-Isheri.

His submission made Justice Oluyemi give a very strong warnings to the respondents to desist from disobeying court order, while threatening to commit anyone who violates the courts order to prison.

A lawyer who appeared for respondent prayed the court to give them time to file necessary applications and their response to the suit.

The judge subsequently adjourned to March 30, 2023 to enable the defence to file necessary applications.

Meanwhile, the traders and owners of 795 demolished shops throngs court in hundreds, protesting against the Lagos State government and it’s agent alleged flouting an order of court restraining them from further demolition.





They alleged that three traders have died in less than one week, following the decision of the Lagos State Government to intensify demolition of the shops.

Speaking with the newsmen after the proceedings at the high court premises, the market leader, Yeye Modupe Ojo said three traders, Mujidat Suleiman, Adejoke Olawole and Ademola died as a result of shock, noted that the deceased children are with them in the struggle.

Ojo disclosed that, last year October 26, 2022, a notice of contravention was pasted, notifying them that the Lagos State Government will commenced demolition, two days after the notice.

She said they approached the court for justice when the Iyaloja General of Lagos State, Mrs. Iyabo Ojo refused to plead on their behalf but urged them to collect forms and make payment for the new structure.

“Now, am in court to seek justice for these poor people, despite the interim injunction, they are working there with over 200 thugs and policemen.”

She added that the traders want the govt to stop demolition. “We should sit on round table to talk and compensate our people. We welcome innovation, we don’t want war.”

Also speaking, a leader in the electronic section, Mr. Titus Ezeugo, a 70 year-old man, said the land was allocated to them by the Lagos State Government and that they developed the market with their personal money.

He said they have documents of allocation with receipt of payment, adding that the Lagos state government should tell them what type of structure they want now and they will restructure to that effect.

According to him, the market was not built by government but by private developers.

He said that since the market was built, the traders have been making payment to government and that some of those who collected loans have not been able to offset the loans.

Ezeugo further said the market was approved by the Lagos State Government. He said what will he and his family live on now that he is at retirement age and he is calling for justice.