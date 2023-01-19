Lagos West PDP candidate, Aeroland holds street rally, distributes gift items to people

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, Deacon Segun Adewale popularly known as Aeroland, has flagged off his campaign with a mini rally, with hundreds of his supporters seen marching along the Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja and towards Agege, to demonstrate their support for his political ambition in the forthcoming poll.

The mini-rally, which was held on Tuesday occasioned heavy traffic in Ikeja and its environs, including Akilo/Ogba axis, Agege, and parts of Ifako Ijaiye.

The PDP candidate, Adewale, however, moved through the crowd at each local government to distribute a variety of gifts, including plasma televisions, generator sets, food, empowerment cash, and mobile phones.

Addressing the crowd at the computer village, the PDP chieftain urged the residents to vote for him and the candidates of the party in the House of Representatives, and Assembly elections.

He further urged the people to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before the January distribution deadline and to vote for competent leaders, saying that they needed to vote with their PVCs to bring the desired change in the country.

“Without your PVC, you cannot vote, and you must vote because I am sure you want a change of government. You want a government that will work for you, your children, and your family. I beg you to please collect your PVCs and vote for us,” he pleaded.

The PDP senatorial candidate, while addressing residents of Lagos West in Ikeja, Agege, and Ifako-Ijaye local government areas, maintained that “government is a serious business, and it is not for the inexperienced, but for persons with proven track records in public and private endeavours,”

Deacon Adewale emphasized that, as an accomplished businessman, philanthropist, and astute politician, he had proven track records both in the public and private sectors, restating his commitment to fulfilling his pledges to the residents of Lagos West if he was elected on February 25, 2023.

Some residents of Lagos West, who spoke, affirmed that they were ready to cast their votes for Adewale popularly called Aeroland in the February 25th, 2023 election, describing him as the right person to lead district as, according to them, his street credibility cannot be questioned.