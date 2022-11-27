Lagos govt cautions motorists against driving vehicles loaded with petroleum products

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have cautioned motorists particularly commercial bus drivers against driving vehicles with loaded containers filled with petroleum products to guide against fire outbreak.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, gave this warning over the weekend in his office in Oshodi, Lagos, just as he noted that the agency was aware of queues at different fuel filling stations currently.

According to him, it is a great risk and very dangerous for motorists particularly commercial bus drivers to be moving around with petroleum products in jerry cans inside booths of their vehicles, saying it was equally expedient to remind motorists that December, the last of the year, was approaching, while “the dry season is already here with us which makes it very dangerous for motorists to be carrying fuel in jerry cans while on transit as this may speed up havocs which are not prepared for.”

“In order to avoid causing any undue obstructions to other road users, motorists must ensure that they have C-cautions, wheel spanners, jack and spare tyres, visible headlamps in case of any unexpected emergency,” Oreagba said.

The LASTMA boss enjoined motorists (private/commercial) to also shun reckless driving, over-speeding, dangerous over-taking, overloading, One-way, wilful obstructions, disobeying traffic lights, among others, according to him, no recalcitrant drivers would be spared for any road’s lawlessness.

He maintained that adhering to traffic rules and regulations as contained in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018 would ensure the safety of the lives of owners, drivers and their passengers being expected by their individual families.

In a related development, concerning traffic management and control around markets during/beyond the coming yuletide seasons, LASTMA has urged various market leaders to ensure proper coordination of trading activities, including parking arrangements for trucks/trailers bringing in food products into different markets across the state.

He gave this directive over the weekend while having a meeting at LASTMA Headquarters with different leaders of Mile 12 International Markets.

Oreagba, who was represented by LASTMA Comptroller, Awoyemi Jimmy, told leaders of the market that the government would not condone any Illegal trading activities that would impede the free flow of traffic during and after the yuletide seasons.

“All our various market leaders must ensure that buying and selling activities are restricted within the market environment as any act of trading activities affecting free flow of traffic or restricting movements of other road users would be met with strict enforcement by the government,” he said.

Responding, the representative of the overall Chairman of Mile 12 International Market, Alhaji Esuola Sikiru Alabi, said various market sectional leaders had been directed to commence putting measures in place to avoid unnecessary traffic congestions/obstructions during and beyond the coming yuletide seasons.

He, however, disclosed at the meeting that a Mile 12 Task Force had been set up to monitor and ensure strict free flow of traffic for motorists, including other road users before, during and after yuletide celebrations around Mile 12 International Market, Lagos.

