On Friday, the Lagos state government assured residents and holidaymakers of a safe, fun-filled, and memorable experience during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, saying it was committed to putting adequate measures in place to guarantee such.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC), Mr. Lanre Mojola and the Director-General, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, gave the assurance in a joint statement made available to newsmen, saying that the two agencies would be carrying out joint monitoring and enforcement operations across the state, especially at social centres to ensure a hazard and accident-free yuletide and ensure strict compliance with extant safety and environment laws, regulations, and guidelines.

According to the statement, these centres include bars and lounges, event centres, nightclubs, parks, gardens, children’s play areas, amongst other locations with high human traffic.

Meanwhile, the two agencies said they had also commenced a safety and environmental advocacy campaign program tagged: “Socialize Responsibly,” aimed at promoting safety and environmental awareness and moderation during the yuletide, adding: “This advocacy aims to touch on overcrowding, fire safety, noise pollution, amongst others.”

The statement, therefore, urged members of the public to notify the Safety Commission through number 07000SAFETY and LASEPA on 07046351295 in case of any safety and or environmental infractions observed during the festivities.

