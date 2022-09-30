Court sets aside judgement in Adebutu’s favour

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday set aside an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court in favour of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu.

A three-member panel of Justices of the Appellate court, in a unanimous decision, faulted the judgement of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja (now retired), which declined jurisdiction to entertain a suit by Jimi Adebisi Lawal.

Lawal is challenging the PDP’s utilisation of a delegates’ list as against the list of delegates who were elected at the ward congresses for the conduct of the May 25, 2022, governorship primary election.

But, the Court of Appeal ruled that the Federal High Court has jurisdiction over the case as it is a pre-election matter.

The court also ordered the remittal of the case to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho for the hearing of the case on merit.

….Details latter

