Youths protest, barricade court gate over alleged auction in Zamfara

Scores of youths have barricaded the entrance gate of High court 11, Gusau, protesting the planned auction of the Zamfara State government vehicles in the state.

The peaceful protest started as early as 8.30 am on Friday with youths carrying cards displaying their displeasure with the auctioning of government vehicles in the state.

Spokespersons for the youths, comrade Aminu Atiku and comrade Usman Salihu both lamented how the state government vehicles would be auctioned instead of resolving issues amicably.

According to them, as youths, they would continue to protest any attempt to auction government properties in the state.

“As youths, we are protesting this plan to auction government vehicles, because, in the end, we would be the ones at loss as leaders of tomorrow.”

They explained that the accrued debts which led to the planned auction were incurred by the previous administration, for some years now.

“We learned that state government has even started paying for the debt in instalments, so it’s better for both the government and the contractor involved, to source for other ways not to auction our vehicle, we would not agree.”

It would be recalled that a number of state government vehicles parked at the premise of the Zamfara state high court, Gusau, were lined up for auction following a court order to settle a debt owed to a contractor by the state government.