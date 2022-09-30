Youths protest, barricade court gate over alleged auction in Zamfara

Scores of youths have barricaded the entrance gate of High court 11, Gusau, protesting the planned auction of the Zamfara State government vehicles in the state.
The peaceful protest started as early as 8.30 am on Friday with youths carrying cards displaying their displeasure with the auctioning of government vehicles in the state.
Spokespersons for the youths, comrade Aminu Atiku and comrade Usman Salihu both lamented how the state government vehicles would be auctioned instead of resolving issues amicably.
According to them, as youths, they would continue to protest any attempt to auction government properties in the state.
“As youths, we are protesting this plan to auction government vehicles, because, in the end, we would be the ones at loss as leaders of tomorrow.”
They explained that the accrued debts which led to the planned auction were incurred by the previous administration, for some years now.
“We learned that state government has even started paying for the debt in instalments, so it’s better for both the government and the contractor involved, to source for other ways not to auction our vehicle, we would not agree.”
It would be recalled that a number of state government vehicles parked at the premise of the Zamfara state high court, Gusau, were lined up for auction following a court order to settle a debt owed to a contractor by the state government.
-
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Four PDP NWC Members Return Over N100m ‘Bribe Money’ Paid Into Their Accounts
In a new twist to the crisis in the party, some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have returned various amount of money ostensibly paid into their bank accounts to bribe them from moving against the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu..….Youths protest barricade
Banks’ USSD Debt Hits N80bn ― Telecom Operators
The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has said that banks’ Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) debt has increased to N80 billion from N42 billion reported in 2021…..…Youths protest barricade