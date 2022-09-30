Oyo govt enrols 45,000 poor, vulnerable persons for basic health care

The Oyo State government has enrolled 45,000 poor and vulnerable people under the basic health care provision fund (BHCPF) in the state.

This, the State Government said was part of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration’s efforts to provide free medical services for its people.

Speaking during the launch of the programme today, at the Aafin primary health care centre in the Atiba Local Government area of the state, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun said the vision of the state government is to achieve Universal Health Coverage(UHC) for all residents of the state where no one is left behind in accessing healthcare.

Adeosun extolled the State Government for availing the residents of the opportunity under the BHCPF scheme.

She enjoined the enrollees to take advantage of the opportunity under the access to care scheme without paying out of pocket. Thereafter she performed the symbolic distribution of BHCPF ID cards.

She reiterated the commitment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration to achieving UHC.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony of access to care under BHCPF, the Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, (OYSHIA), Dr Sola Akande disclosed that, “Oyo State is about to witness the final push towards Universal Health Care in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.”

Speaking further, Dr Akande, stated that the Federal Government through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has made available a total amount of N450,000,000.00 in the first tranche and N264,000,000 in the second tranche for the enrollment of 37,500 lives.

He, however, announced that through the innovation of the agency, the same amount of money will be used to enrol 45,000 residents of the state into the scheme.

He also assured successful enrollees that they can access care without paying out-of-pocket through the ID card issued to them by the agency.

The BHCPF primary objective is to help achieve UHC and enhance access to primary health care services for Oyo state citizens especially the poor and the vulnerable, women, children under 5, and children in orphanages.

Present at the flag-off ceremony are the Oyo-Mesi led by High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola the Oosorun of Oyo; the General Manager, NHIA, Lagos office, Mr Olufemi Akingbade; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Adesoji Adeyanju; the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muyideen Olatunji among others.

