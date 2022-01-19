Buhari to commence two-day visit to Kaduna on Thursday

Presidential Muhammadu Buhari will commission several important projects during his two-day visit to Kaduna state, which will commence tomorrow and end on Friday.

The president who will visit the three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, will also be shown round road projects across the state, which were executed by the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye listed the projects that will be commissioned to include the remodelled Murtala Muhammed Square, which is located at the heart of Kaduna town.

The Special Adviser also listed the Infectious Disease Hospital, which is located at Mando, the Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited along Kaduna-Abuja expressway, and the Sabon Gari market in Zaria.

Mr Adekeye also said that the president will also commission completed projects like the reconstructed Kawo flyover which has three grand rotaries and access roads, the WAFF Road which has been dualized with junction improvement. The president will also commission road projects in Kafanchan and Zaria.

