Wike to assent to motion derecognising Omehia as ‘former governor’ Friday

The Rivers State government has announced that Governor Nyesom Wike would, on Friday, grant assent to a motion by the State House of Assembly derecognising Celestine Omehia as former governor of the state.

A statement by the Governor’s Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri on the event said the governor “is to sign the instrument on cancellation of the recognition of Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of Rivers State.”

“The cancellation of the recognition is sequel to the resolution of the Rivers State House of Assembly adopted on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to derecognise Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the State.”

It added that the signing would take place in Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, October 7, 2022, by 12 noon.

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Thursday, by a unanimous vote agreed to derecognise Omehia as a former governor of the state.

The 9th assembly explained that the reason for their action follows a better understanding of the Supreme Court judgment that removed Omehia as governor of Rivers State governor barely five months after his swearing-in as governor.

Many have, however, countered the explanation saying that the action of the lawmakers was politically motivated to satisfy the whims of the governor who has fallen out of favour with his former allies one of whom is Omehia.

