Court sentences man to 16 years imprisonment for terrorism in Kogi

By Yekini jimoh - Lokoja
A Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has sentenced Saleh Iro Yusuf to sixteen years imprisonment for offences bordering on terrorism.

Yusuf was arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit an offence, the act of terrorism, hostage-taking and kidnapping before the Federal High Court Lokoja.

The convict was arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Lokoja.

The prosecution, O. Yahaya, called a total of four witnesses and tendered a confessional statement of the defendant, a video recording of the confessional statement, and a compact disc which was dully admitted by the court.

Consequently, The presiding Judge, Justice P. Mallong, convicted the defendant as charged and sentenced him to four years imprisonment on each count.

