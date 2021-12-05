Court restrains Buni, APC from inaugurating factional exco in Bauchi

A Bauchi State High Court on Friday gave an interim order restraining the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from administering the oath of office on the Hon Babayo Misau-led executive members who were elected recently.

Alhaji Hassan Sherif, a member of a faction believed to be loyal to the Nigeria Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, had approached a High Court to stop the inauguration of the executive council members.

A copy of the statement was made available to newsmen in Bauchi at the weekend.

The recent development is the height of the crisis that trailed the conduct of the APC State Congress which produced two factional leaders with Hon Sanusi Aliyu Kunde loyal to Yusuf Tuggar and Hon Babayo Aliyu Misau loyal to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu both claiming to be the legitimate APC leaders in Bauchi State.

Those also restrained by the court order from administering the oath of office or according to Misau and his backroom ‘recognition’ as Bauchi APC leaders are acting APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman who is the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara and their privies, agents, cohorts and representatives in whatever capacity.

The court order also ordered Misau and those that emerged as APC leaders in Bauchi along with him from “parading themselves in whatsoever manners or means and or acting in whatever capacities or names called as Bauchi State Executive Officers of APC pending the hearing of the substantive suit filed.”

The order of the High Court persists pending the determination of the suit brought before the court.

