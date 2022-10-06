A chief magistrate court sitting in Lokoja has remanded Pastor Peter Michonza of the New Jerusalem Deliverance Ministry, Ageva in Okene local government area of Kogi State at the Federal Correctional Centre Kabba for 14 days.

The presiding chief magistrate, Abdul A. Umar gave the order, on Thursday, following the experte application of the Department of State Security, DSS, to remand the accused person to enable them to continue further investigations.

In an experte application, the accused person was said to have committed culpable homicide, causing miscarriage and impersonation punishable under sections 224,232,433 and 325 of the Kogi State penal code.

The suspect would be charged by the High Court of Justice after the preliminary investigations are concluded.

The counsel to the defendant, Barrister Lawrence N. Ilobuno told the journalists that his client was arrested by the Department of State Security, DSS, on the 19th of September,2022, and has since been detained in their custody.

He pointed out he has approached the magistrate to file an application for bail because he has stayed more than the required days in custody without being charged to court.

Ilobuno noted that based on the experte application filed by the DSS for remand to enable them carry out further investigation, the magistrate has remanded the suspect at Kabba correctional centre for 14 days.

The case has been adjourned to 20th, October 2022 for mention.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NGX Lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn Shares On Its Main Board

Nigerian Exchange Limited has admitted the listing by the introduction of Geregu Power Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange, on Wednesday….….

Court remands pastor for culpable homicide in Kogi

NCC Made Over $500m From Auction Of 5G Spectrum ―​​Dambatta

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Dambatta on Wednesday stated that the Commission recently conducted a successful fifth-generation spectrum auction which generated over $500 million for the Federal Government…….…





Court remands pastor for culpable homicide in Kogi

Lagos State Appeals Judgement On LASTMA Fines, Towing Of Vehicles

The Lagos State Government on September 30, 2022, filed a Notice of Appeal containing four grounds of appeal against the judgment of Honourable Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered on September 22, 2022..…