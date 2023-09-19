An Apapa magistrates’ court in Lagos State on Tuesday remanded an online news publisher alongside an official of the National Theatre and his collaborator at the National Troupe of Nigeria in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos, for the publication of false, defamatory, and malicious news reports.

The Chief Magistrate, Olanrewaju Olatunji, ordered the remand of the three suspects at the Correctional Centre pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

The defendants, the publisher of Society Reporters, an online news platform, Sunday Adebayo, along with a level 13 officer of the National Theatre, Ephesian Ndoza, an associate professor at the University of Lagos, and a level 16 officer of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, are standing trial for defamation of character and peddling of fake news against a businessman, philanthropist, and traditional ruler of Otumara community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, an offence punishable under section 95 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of 2015.

It would be recalled that in separate online publications, the suspects, on April 9, 2023, published defamatory reports on Society Reporters and circulated the same on Nairaland, the Aljaziran Press, and Newsbreak Naija, amongst other news platforms, under the headline, “Concerned Staff of the National Theatre petitions the ICPC to wade into the corrupt activities of top director Femi Joel and his co-conspirators.”

The prosecutor, Mike Enejere, Esq., told the court that the offences were committed on April 9, 2023, at the National Theatre, Lagos.

The charge read, “That you, Sunday Adebayo ‘M’, Shaibu Husseni ‘M’, and Ephesian Nodza ‘M, on or about the 9th of April, 2023, at the National Theatre, Lagos, within the magisterial jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to bring false accusations against the person of a traditional ruler of the Otumara community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, knowing full well that he is innocent of the alleged offence. You hereby committed an offence punishable under Section 95 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of 2015.

That you, Sunday Adebayo ‘M’, Shaibu Husseni ‘M, and Ephesian Ndoza ‘M, on the same date, place, and within the magisterial district aforementioned, caused to be published and circulated on the Society Reporter online news platform, Nairaland, Newsbreak Naija, and Aljaziranpress information likely to provoke High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, knowing the same to be incorrect. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 57(b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of 2015.”

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Olarewaju Olatunji, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties residing within the jurisdiction. He must be gainfully employed and in grade 14 of the Federal or State Ministry but not the Ministry of Education and Information. The surety must possess landed property and not be related by blood.

The court adjourned until December 14 for the commencement of the trial or settlement.

