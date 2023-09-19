On Tuesday, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo, called for teamwork and zero tolerance for corruption as a way of realising the ministry’s mandate vis-à-vis President Bola Tinubu’s 8-Point Agenda.

Jisalo made the call when he paid a familiarisation visit to the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) in Abuja.

According to the minister, “We must key into this agenda. It is teamwork, and I need your cooperation to execute the mandates.”

A press release signed and made available to Tribune Online by the Head of Press and PR of the ministry, Mrs Anastasia Ogbonna, informed Tribune Online that while speaking during the visit, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ibiene Roberts, said the minister’s visit to the NLRC “serves a dual purpose: to familiarise ourselves with the operations of your commission and to foster greater understanding and cooperation between our ministry and your commission.”

Roberts further reiterated the need for collaboration as it would engender a shared vision, transparency and accountability, innovation, feedback and communication, and efficiency, which would, in turn, accelerate service delivery while promoting global best practices.

Earlier, the Director-General of the NLRC, Lanre Gbajabiamila, lauded the minister for the visit, saying it was “a significant step towards fostering a healthier working relationship between the Commission and the supervising Ministry.”

He, however, urged the minister to use his good offices to ensure the deployment of a Central Monitoring System (CMS) for lottery operations, as this would not only provide accurate data on operators but also improve revenue generation.

Gbajabiamila further enjoined the minister to facilitate the commission’s desire for permanent accommodation as its continued stay in a rented one has become a big burden.

He also called for improved remuneration for staff, a request the minister promised to address with the relevant authorities.

