COVID-19: BRAIN donates food items to 100 vulnerable persons in Kaduna

A Kaduna based Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO), Barkindo Rahama initiative, (BRAIN) has distributed food items to over 100 vulnerable persons living in Abakwa and Unguwar Rimi communities of Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the presentation of the food items on Sunday, the chairperson of the initiative, Hajiya Ramatu Abarshi said that they distributed the food items to the vulnerable persons in these communities in order to cushion the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging most communities in the country.

Abarshi said the palliatives distributed to them was intended to bring happiness to them and their families as many of them are finding it difficult to eat the basic three square meals.

She noted that since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, ‘our lives have never been the same.

According to her, “food has become the major issue in most homes and talk more of those who had to beg before they eat.

It was for this reason that BRAIN decided to go to these two communities and identified this class of people with the view to bring succour to them.

‘ Most of the vulnerable persons that benefitted were those who have nothing to eat but depend on begging for survival.

Also, speaking during the presentation, the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah, Women Wing, Hajiya Khadija Haruna Ardido, while commending the initiative called on individuals philanthropists and organisations to borrow a leaf from the gesture of the initiative.

A beneficiary, Hajiya Aisha Salisu, who is also the Chairperson of Kaduna State Disabled Persons expressed their appreciation over the kind gesture extended to them.

“In fact, there’s nothing that we can say rather than thank them and we pray that God will continue to strengthen our bond of friendship ”

Another beneficiary, Mallam Abdullahi said “we are grateful for the palliatives given to us and we pray that Allah will continue to assist them,

Items distributed included a bag of rice, cartons of soap, face masks as well as hand sanitizers.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE