Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, on Tuesday, ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore and retain the name of Hon. Igariwey Iduma the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency as candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this year’s general election.

The Court made the order in its judgment delivered in a suit filed by Igriwey through his counsel, Nnaemeka Victor Nwonu challenging the powers of INEC to delist his name from the INEC portal for 2023 for no reason.

Justice Riman Fatun who delivered the judgement, ordered INEC to immediately restore the lawmaker’s name to its portal.

The court had dismissed the application for a joinder brought by the APC candidate for the constituency, Eni Iduma Chima with a cost of N200,000.00 for being frivolous and lacking in merit.

Igariwey’s name was omitted by INEC last two weeks and replaced with Irem Ibom who did not participate in the PDP primaries that produced Igariwey who is seeking 3rd tenure in the House of Representatives.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP, APC Fight Over Buhari’s Visit To Kano

THE leading political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), traded blames, on Monday over the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano…

Presidential Candidates Will Tell Workers Their Plans For Fuel Subsidy —NLC President





After 35 years in various leadership positions in trade union service, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, will finish his eight-year tenure on February 8, 2023, as the Congress elects a new president that will pilot its affairs. As part of his preparation to hand over NLC leadership to the next president…

Ojuelegba Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu Orders Speed Trial Of Truck Owner, Driver

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the police to speed up their investigation of the container accident, which occurred on Sunday at Ojuelegba area of the state, killing nine people, saying that the driver of the truck and the owner, who were currently in police custody, must be prosecuted…

Real Madrid, Barcelona set to light up Copa del Rey in semifinal clash

Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The rivals were paired together in Monday’s draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna…

FLAT OUT: Tinubu And The Ways Of The Wasp

There are two insects in Yoruba cosmology that are similar. But they are very distinct. One is oyin (bee). The other is agbon (wasp). Both equally sting in their unique ways. Oyin, for instance, is less aggressive and stings only when it is threatened…

EDITORIAL: Police Invasion Of UNIZIK Private Hostel

LAST week, there was apprehension and outrage among the students’ community of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, as policemen attached to the Special Anti-Cult Unit of the Anambra State Police Command reportedly broke into Prince Godwin Lodge…