With less than 17 days to the 2023 general elections, a former Commissioner for Agriculture in Ondo, Pastor Olusegun Aiyerin, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Aiyerin, a two-term chairman of Okitipupa Local Government, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the chairman of APC in llutitun Ward 1 on Tuesday.

The former commissioner said the ruling APC in the state was encouraging reward for indolence while abandoning hard work.

“I, Pastor Olusegun Aiyerin hereby resign my membership of APC with immediate effect after due consultation with members of my family, my ardent followers and supporters.

“It is to be recalled that upon overtures from Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, a few governors and one Honourable Minister, I resigned as the serving Commissioner for Agriculture, Ondo State to join APC in 2016.

“Having taken stock of my active participation in and contribution to elections culminating in victories that birthed the present administration, subsequent elections as well as my personal sacrifices.

“I have come to a finite and final conclusion that the reward mechanism of the party is tainted with a lot of indifference to hard work and performance while encouraging reward for indolence,” he said.

Aiyerin noted that his vision which was to join hands with other chieftains in the state to usher in a party of inclusivity based on fair play, equity and justice which “have now become a mirage”.

“It will therefore be comical to continue to delude myself and my faithful followers that all is well.

“Thanking the party through you for the opportunity to make our humble strides in the area of contributing towards the development of the party while it lasted.

“Wishing you the best of luck; and do accept my warmest regards,” Aiyerin said.





(NAN)

