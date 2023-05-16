Detained Bauchi Islamic preacher, Imam Dr Idris Abdul’azeez of Dutsen Tanshi Jummaat mosque was on Tuesday, granted bail by the Chief Magistrate Court.

Recall that, Dr Idris Abdul’azeez was remanded in the Bauchi Correctional Centre on Monday having been arraigned for alleged “public disturbance and inciting public unrest.”

Some Islamic Organisations led by Fitiyanul Isla had accused the Islamic Cleric of hate speeches against prominent Clerics in the State and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), he had honoured the Police invitation before being charged to Court over the allegation.

Counsel to Dr Idris Abdul’azeez applied for his bail condition and Chief Magistrate withheld the bail application and ordered that the accused be kept in the correctional centre and be made available to the court today Tuesday.

In his ruling on the bail application, presiding Chief Magistrate, Abdulfatah Baba Sekoni granted bail to Dr Idris Abdul’azeez at the sum of N1 million with two sureties, one must be a serving Permanent Secretary, and District Head who have a landed property worth N5 million Naira within the jurisdiction of the Court, he also said that the sureties must bring two passport photographs and valid means of identification.

Counsel to the Bauchi State Ministry of Justice, Barrister Aliyu ibn Idris had earlier applied that the office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice is going to take over the prosecution of the case from the Police, which the Presiding Chief Magistrate allowed and adjourned the case to 24th May 2023 for further mention.

Last month, during the Ramadan fast, the Cleric in one of his sermons allegedly blasphemed the Prophet. Afterwards, he was criticised by some Islamic scholars while he was, however, backed by other sections that his words were nothing but facts.

Meanwhile, Students and other followers of the popular Bauchi-based Islamic scholar, Imam Dr Idris Abdulaziz have been appealed to not to embark on any form of protest or any act that may lead to violence.

The appeal is coming following the arrest, detention and arraignment of the Cleric by the Bauchi State Police Command and his being remanded in a Correctional Centre by a Chief Magistrate Court in Bauchi on Monday.

According to a press statement by the President of the Students Committee, Yau Idris, the appeal became necessary in order to avert a development whereby the situation will be hijacked by hoodlums which will taint the image of the group.

The statement contained, “In the name of God, the Merciful, the Compassionate, President of the Student Committee of the Imam Dr Idris Abdulaziz Jummaat Mosque, Dutsen Tanshi Bauchi is calling the whole public to remain peaceful and law-abiding.”





It added that “According to the invitation given to Malam by the Bauchi State Police Command under the Commissioner, in relation to seeking some information on the complaint of the Islamic Fitiyanu of Tijjaniyya, he answered.”

The release further contained that, he is accused of “inciting public opinion”: Therefore, we further inform all the people that: Imam Dr Idris Abdul’azeez Bauchi responded only to the invitation of the Bauchi State Police Commissioner on 15/05/2023.

Therefore, people or religious groups and others should not come out to embark on any form of Zanga – Zanga (protest) or express any form of anger about what happened.

“As a result, we are telling the people to stay safe and continue to pray as usual, because the matter is before the Court and efforts are being handled according to Sharia,” The statement further contained.

The students disclosed that as it is in the current situation, the Malam is in good health and condition of excellence.

“We emphasize that every organization, whether religious or non-religious that takes the law into their own hands on what happened, they did that without the approval of the Majlis or he is Mr. We pray to God to glorify the Sunnah and Tawheed,” The students committee warned.

