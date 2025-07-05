Court dissolves marriage on couple’s agreement

AN Area Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has dissolved the Islamic marriage between one Mujidat Abdullahi and Muyideen Raji based on mutual agreement.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),the presiding judge, Toyin Aluko, in his ruling said that the husband sent a letter to the court, saying that he has agreed to the divorce application of his wife.

Aluko said that since the two parties have agreed to divorce, there was no need to prolong the case.

He added that marriage should not be forced on anyone.

Aluko, therefore, dissolved their marriage and awarded custody of the only child of their marriage to the wife, due to the child’s young age.

The court ordered that the woman should observe the iddah (waiting) period before she could remarry again.

It also ordered that a copy of the ruling be made available to the husband.

Raji was ordered to pay the sum of N10, 000 monthly for the child feeding and upkeep.

He was also granted the opportunity to have unlimited access to the child, but at a reasonable time.

Earlier, the wife had told the court that she was tired of the marriage due to lack of love and care, adding that she wanted divorce.