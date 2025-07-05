My wife abandoned me, deserted home for three months —Husband

He never stopped beating me-Wife

A nursing mother, UmmulKulthum Muntari, has prayed a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State to dissolve her marriage to her husband, Ibrahim Dahiru over alleged battery.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), UmmulKulthum made the plea after her husband dragged her to court demanding to know the stand of their marriage, after accusing her of deserting their matrimonial home for three months.

”She moved her belongings out of our home even though I did not divorce her”, he said.

UmmulKulthum, in her defense said she could no longer stay in their marriage due to abuse.

“He sent me away from our home,” she told the court.

Her brother, Isah Muntari, who stood as her witness, stated that he had been the one taking care of her feeding in the last three months.

UmmulKulthum said that his sister reported her husband to him on several occasions that he beats her.

”I had a discussion with my brother in-law and told him that we will return his N70,000 dowry since there is no peace in their marriage and he agreed.

”They later reconciled and she decided to go back to him; that is what I know”, he said.

The judge, Malam Kabir Muhammad, asked the defendant whether she had more witnesses but she said no.

He adjourned the case.