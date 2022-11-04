 Court dismisses case seeking Uba Sani’s disqualification as Kaduna APC guber candidate

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has dismissed the suit challenging the candidature of Senator Uba Sani as the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressive Congress(APC) in Kaduna state for the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

In a swift reaction to the judgement, Senator Uba Sani commended the plaintiff, Mallam Sani Mahmood Sha’aban for ventilating his grievance through the courts saying that is the best way to grow and deepen our democracy.

It would be recalled that Hon. Sani Mahmud Sha’aban had filed a case, challenging the legality of the emergence of Senator Uba Sani at the APC governorship primary election held in May 2022, alleging that the election was conducted without legal and due delegates.

Sha’aban had on 20th June, dragged Uba Sani and other APC stakeholders before the federal high court where he alleged that the primary that produced Uba Sani and others as candidates for the 2023 polls should be declared null and void, adding that the party’s statutory delegates were substituted by people who could barely read or write, to do the bidding of Uba Sani and his sponsors.

Delivering his judgement, the Presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Garba Umar on Friday said the Court lacks the jurisdiction to deliver judgement on the said matter adding that the court declined to hear the suit because it has no jurisdiction on the ground that it is a party affair and not a post or pre-election matter.

Counsel to Senator Uba Sani, Barrister Sanusi Musa, said he has argued it earlier that the court needs the approval of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) before it could be filed in Kaduna.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgement, counsel to Sha’aban, John Mshelia said, he will approach his client and then get directives on what the next step would be.

However, Senator Sani in a statement personally signed by him titled, “Time to work together to ensure victory in 2023” commended Malam Sani Mahmood Sha’aban for ventilating his grievance through the courts saying that was the best way to grow and deepen democracy.

“I want to use this medium to call on Malam Sha’aban to join hands with me as we make the final push for Kashim Ibrahim House. He can add value to our incoming administration. All hands must be on deck to consolidate the gains made in Kaduna State. Our people deserve the best.

“Our party men and women must see the conclusion of the case in court as an opportunity to build a united front for the 2023 electoral battle. Everybody is important. No one should be left behind. Inclusivity must be our watchword,” He said.

