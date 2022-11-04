Dana Air resumes flights November 9

Nigeria’s Dana Air has announced that it will resume flight operations on the 9th of November after a successful conclusion of the audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline in a statement said: “We are pleased to announce that we will resume flight operations on November 9th, having successfully concluded an audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Accountable Manager/ Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete while speaking on the development declared: “The audit for us was a re-engineering and restructuring process and having successfully concluded the audit and an extensive one at that for the second time, and with a new management team fully in charge, we are now well positioned despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment, and concentrating fully on strengthening our operations efficiently for sustainable growth while still offering safe, reliable and exciting flying experience to our loyal guests.

”As a proudly Nigerian brand with Nigerians at the helm of affairs and with over 14 years of service to the Nigerian flying public, we remain eternally grateful to our customers, travel partners, clients and vendors for keeping faith with us while the audit lasted and we would never take your loyalty and support for granted as it means a lot to us.

“We wish to also express our profound gratitude to the NCAA for the painstaking audit process and the professionalism exhibited by the team of inspectors and also the management personnel who stayed sometimes beyond their official closing times to see that we do what is needed to be done properly and in good time during the course of the audit process.

”This audit has repositioned us as a vibrant and resilient brand and it’s turned out really good for us and for the industry at large. This is also highly recommended for all domestic airlines for the good of the industry.

“For customers with unused tickets, and as a little token for our short absence from the market, we have extended their validity for one year, a transfer option is also available to them and we shall be offering competitive fares as always, and gifting free tickets onboard our flights for the next 30 days from November 9th. Our 24/7 customer service team will also be available to assist customers with any request of their choice on unused tickets and redemption.

In his comments on the resumption, Dana Air’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Ezenwa said: “We wish to sincerely and once again tender our unreserved apologies to all our customers, vendors, travel partners, corporate clients for the abrupt suspension of our flights. We totally regret the inconvenience caused and we wish to reassure them that Dana Air remains strong and will never take their patronage, relationship and loyalty for granted.

“Having flown over 4.5m passengers since November 10, 2008, Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri. Dana Air resumes November 9th, thanks customers for unwavering loyalty”.

