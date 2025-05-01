Court convicts blogger for cyberbullying MFM founder

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has convicted blogger Adewale Ajimisogbe for cyberbullying and defamation against the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa delivered the ruling on Monday after Ajimisogbe entered a guilty plea as part of a plea bargain agreement with the Nigeria Police.

Ajimisogbe and a co-defendant, Ayotunde Richards — a former member of MFM — were first arraigned on March 20, 2024, on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy, cyberstalking, and libel.

According to the prosecution, the offences were committed between December 2023 and February 2024. The police alleged that Ajimisogbe published a defamatory article on his blog, Postreporters, accusing Olukoya of criminal activities and seeking N15.5 billion in damages.

The publication, titled “He is a criminal and behind all illegal acts – Ex-MFM Church singer sues founder Daniel Olukoya and others, seeks N15.5 billion in damages for illegal detention and breach of human rights”, formed the basis of the charges. The police stated that the content violated Sections 27 and 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Initially, both defendants pleaded not guilty. However, Ajimisogbe later changed his plea, acknowledging the strength of the evidence against him.

Under the plea deal, Ajimisogbe agreed to issue a public apology, publish a retraction, and forfeit N50,000 to the federal government. His lawyer, Ife Ajayi, told the court his client was a first-time offender who had shown genuine remorse.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa accepted the plea agreement, ruling:

“After careful consideration of the application and the submissions from counsel, the plea bargain agreement is hereby granted. The first defendant is to forfeit N50,000 to the state.”

The trial of the second defendant, Ayotunde Richards, was adjourned to June 3, 2025.

